Plan to be drawn up to tackle flooding

A new river restoration project designed to restore the Glazert Water to a more natural condition and minimise the likelihood of flooding in the River Kelvin Catchment downstream is one step closer.

The proposal for the Glazert River Restoration Project in the heart of Lennoxtown is the result of a study commissioned by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and the Scottish Government to restore natural waterways.

The aim is to provide flood risk benefits to the River Kelvin and reduce the likelihood of flooding to communities in Kirkintilloch and Torrance. The restoration work will physically restore the Glazert watercourse in Lennoxtown.

It will also enhance the water quality and revitalise the wildlife corridor serving the communities of north Kirkintilloch, Milton of Campsie, Lennoxtown, Clachan of Campsie and Haughhead.

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets Committee, said: “The proposed works will provide protection for communities previously affected by flooding and the wider area will also become more resilient to the type of extreme weather events that climate change is likely to bring. The works would also enhance opportunities for outdoor access and recreation.”

Terry A’Hearn, SEPA’s Chief Executive, also said the project will be positive for the affected communities.

He said: “This exciting project to improve the condition of the Glazert Water is good news for local communities and the environment. This will restore wildlife and habitats along the river, minimise the likelihood of flooding and improve amenity for locals.”

SEPA will provide technical expertise and has received match WEF (Water Environment Fund) funding from the Scottish Government. The next stage will be to produce a detailed plan which would then be subject to approval. If agreed, the project would take three years from detailed design to completion in 2021.