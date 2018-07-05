New waypoint opens for business in town

New community facilities have been launched in Milngavie – including public toilets, meeting space and a new information point for locals and visitors.

The Waypoint at Milngavie Youth Centre was officially opened on Thursday, June 28.

East Dunbartonshire Council previously allocated £60,000 in capital funding and £12,000 in revenue funding for a community management and empowerment programme at the centre.

The Waypoint – situated off Mugdock Road, Milngavie – includes: an information point – with details of local attractions, facilities and popular routes such as the West Highland Way and Clyde Coastal Path; access to toilets – including male, female, disabled and baby-changing facilities which are open from 7.30am-5pm; and a new home for Milngavie in Bloom and office facilities for community groups.

Milngavie Youth Centre chairman Gordon McCorkindale said: “This is a wonderful day for the Youth Centre and Milngavie.

“It has taken longer than we anticipated – due to a number of logistical challenges – but the trustees are delighted that The Waypoint is now open. We are grateful for the support of the council and a number of organisations for their assistance.”

In addition to reconfiguring and refurbishing the former Youth Centre toilets, the project included the installation of a building to the side – offering bookable office and meeting space, which will be of particular use to organisations requiring rooms for confidential meetings.

The site at Mugdock Road is owned by the Council, but leased to the Youth Centre on a long-term basis.