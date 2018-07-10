More woes ahead as strike to continue

Further industrial action has been announced at East Dunbartonshire Council, just days after services returned to normal levels.

Three trade unions have declared members will be walking out again as part of the ongoing dispute over working conditions, after widespread industrial action affected local services on four days between June 21 and 26.

The latest round of strikes involves waste operatives, who are members of the GMB, Unison and Unite. The striking employees are based at Hilton depot and Mavis Valley Recycling Centre.

Local Unite Scotland convener Tommy Robertson said: “Strike action is always a last resort designed to try and force management into reversing a decision we oppose and reach an agreement.

“It is not something we want to do but we are being forced as the changes to terms and conditions cannot be tolerated.”

Staff are fighting against plans which include reduced annual leave and overtime payments.

Mr Robertson added: “I want to make it clear that we are not asking for anything to be added to our terms and conditions, only that what we currently have is preserved.

“Staff have already endured several cutbacks and are expected to provide services at the same levels even though many of their colleagues have left.

“We know the council needs to save money but hitting the staff like this is not the way to do it.”

The new round of strikes are set to take place on Thursday 12, Friday 13, Saturday 14 and Sunday, July 15.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson added: “This notification of further strike action raises concerns over the unions’ commitment to resolve this dispute through constructive discussion.”

Meanwhile, other workers are pursuing industrial action short of strikes, which includes working to rule and an overtime ban.

Our social media pages have shown a mix of both criticism and support for the workers involvedin the industrial action.