Milngavie: New housing development plan rejected by council

East Dunbartonshire Council HQ

The proposal, from local developer Clermont Homes, was for eight two-bedroomed flats plus car parking, landscaping andother associated infrastructure at a site on Strathblane Road.

Planning officers recommended granting the application subject to conditions but the council had received nine objections including one from Milngavie Community Council.

Several of the concerns raised by objectors related to the size and capacity of the site which although zoned as suitable for housing had been identified as suitable for a maximum of six new properties.

During the planning board meeting several members expressed agreement with these concerns, with Councillor Jim Gibbons (SNP, Mingavie) moving for refusal on these grounds along with the possible detrimental effect on the adjacent St Paul’s Church, which is a Grade C listed building.

Councillor Gibbons added that he considered the available space would provide inadequate parking provision for the proposed homes and that the proposals contravened the council’s Local Development Plan 2.