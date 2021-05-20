Improvements plans for Regent Gardens in heart of Kirkintilloch - have your say

Regent Gardens

Your Kirky (aka Kirkintilloch Community Council) wants to consult with the community about the future of the Gardens.

It has been working with East Dunbartonshire Council and consultants to create a concept design for the centre of the town.

Proposals include: A flatter, green, more flexible central space for events, proposals for a semi-permanent canopy and an enhanced seating and informal play area in the lower half of the Gardens.In addition, a reduced-speed, traffic-calmed approach to Union Street has been flagged up, along with enhanced links to Peel Park and Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

Consultation will take place via an online questionnaire, event and video presentation between Friday 14 May and Sunday 6 June 2021. Detailed design work will then take place, followed by phased construction – subject to available funding.

Visit https://yourkirky.com/regent-gardens orhttps://www.facebook.com/yourkirky to get involved.

Nigel Rooke, of Your Kirky, said: “Plans have been delayed by the pandemic, but we are keen to continue progressing the project and look forward to hearing people's opinions.

"The designs are based on community feedback and show improvements to the Gardens to enable greater use of all parts of the space for socialising, events and play.

"The nearby section of Union Street would be adapted to create a lower-speed environment, with plans still allowing for traffic.

"If you can spare five minutes, it’s really important to let us know what you think."

Joint council leaders Councillor Andrew Polson and Councillor Vaughan Moody urged local people to take part in the consultation to “help to guide the way forward for the Gardens."

Councillor Moody added: "Any work will take place on a phased basis to minimise disruption – aimed at improving this popular area for people of all ages.”