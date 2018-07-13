Have your say on area’s green spaces

The recent hot weather has seen people flocking to their local parks in their droves - but now residents are being asked for their views on how they can be improved even further.

The council’s Streetscene Technical Support team is asking all residents to share their opinions about their local park as part of an Open Spaces Consultation.

Specifically, the team would like to know how often residents use the park; what they like and dislike about it and any suggestions they have to improve it for residents and visitors alike.

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “Our green spaces are part of what makes East Dunbartonshire such a pleasant place to live and work. Having access to a park and wildlife has consistently been regarded as a key quality-of-life indicator and we are lucky to have so many.

“People feel passionately about their local parks and we would encourage residents to take this opportunity to make their views known.”

There will be a series of online and face-to-face consultations on specific parks that will help to plan for future improvements and inform decisions on local park management plans. In the first instance, the team is looking for residents’ views on the following parks:

1 – Etive and Woodhill Parks, Bishopbriggs

2 – Meadowburn Park, Bishopbriggs

3 – Bishopbriggs Public Park, Bishopbriggs

4 – King George V Park, Bearsden

However, the consultation form includes the opportunity to comment on all public parks within East Dunbartonshire. The results will then be collated before being analysed to help shape future park project upgrades and strategic development for recreation facilities withing the region.

This consultation will close on August 15 so don’t miss this opportunity to have your say on your local park.

You can find the survey at: https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/park-improvements-consultation.