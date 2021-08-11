Bearsden: People power halts council digger ploughing up grass park

People power halted this digger in its tracks

Residents were horrified last week when a tractor arrived out of the blue and started ploughing up the area at Argyll Road.

They were told by the contractor the grassland has been repurposed by the council to become a wild meadow.

Residents were furious they had not been consulted about it beforehand.

Louise Franklin said last week: “I was shocked. A concerned resident approached the tractor driver and after discussing the situation with his manager he agreed to stop for the moment.

“This issue has not been discussed with residents and we have not been able to share our opinions.”

One residents posted a notice around the area informing neighbours of the issue..

Louise added: “I moved to Atholl Gardens more than 20 years ago. During the summer months youngsters play in this park with their friends. Groups of teenagers meet up and bring rugs to sit and chat.

“The park is a thoroughfare for pupils attending Bearsden and Mosshead schools and for people using Mosshead shops. Dog walkers also use the park on a daily basis.

"I would have thought that during this pandemic we should be encouraging people to go outdoors.

“I understand the need for wildflowers and the impact on insects. However I do believe, in this case, the needs of the community outweigh this. I also have concerns about the rising number of ticks – I do not want any children to suffer the impact of Lyme disease. Longer grasses and wildflowers are a perfect breeding area.”

She called on the council to place a hold on any further work until after a consultation and public meeting.

She said: “I am confident that residents would wish that the park remains as it has for at least 25 years.

Council boss Thomas Glen told the Herald that the intention had been to “trial the area as a meadow and monitor feedback from residents” but said that work had now stopped.

He added: "East Dunbartonshire Council has a growing reputation for excellent wildflower and meadow projects and over the past 10 years has worked hard with community groups, volunteers and partners, including Buglife Scotland to plant over 64,580 square metres of nectar rich meadows across the area.

"As well as attracting vital species of insects and butterflies to the area, the meadows will also help trap emissions from traffic.

"Meadow work has continued during lockdown and a decision was taken earlier in 2021 to trial other locations across East Dunbartonshire including the open space at Argyll Road.

"The intention was to trial this area and monitor the development of the meadow as well as the feedback from the local community before taking a decision whether to continue with the meadow or return it to how it was.