Bearsden: Improvement plans for Canniesburn Toll - have your say

Canniesburn Toll Bearsden

East Dunbartonshire Council is seeking views on plans to enhance the area for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

Designs have been drafted for the Canniesburn Toll Improvement Project and people are being invited to have their say by visiting www.tinyurl.com/canniesburntollPlans include: Traffic lights at approaches to the roundabout, with pedestrian crossings (drop kerbs and tactile paving); Vehicle parking provision for businesses on the Toll with a Blue Badge bay and provision for loading and servicing (eg bin collection), cycle parking outside businesses on the Toll and measures to improve drainage issues.

A project website has been set up to showcase concept designs and give members of the community the chance to provide feedback -www.tinyurl.com/canniesburntoll

People are invited to give their views up until Friday 4 June 2021. All feedback will be collated and used to inform the final plans.

The website - developed with consultants Stantec - will be updatedthroughout the design and construction phases.

If people require to access information in another format, they are asked to e-mail [email protected] to discuss potential options.

The Council's approved Local Transport Strategy 2020-2025 sets out the ambition to improve Canniesburn Toll and the surrounding area for all modes of travel.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: "We hope as many people as possible can get involved and help to inform the Canniesburn Toll Improvement Project.

"As well as traffic lights to control vehicle movements and allow people to cross, the designs include the removal of the footway section which wraps around the central island - improving safety.

"A drainage scheme is also being developed to reduce the risk of flooding and to control the flow of surface water, particularly during heavy downpours."

Final designs hope to be completed by the summer with the construction phase starting before the end of this year.

Funding has been secured from developer contributions as part of theKilmardinny Masterplan.