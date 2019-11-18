Enjoy the write stuff at events for Book Week

Would you like to hear about the hidden women of Scottish history or turn detective and investigate your own family history?

If so, you are in luck, as these are just some of the highlights of Book Week Scotland, which this year is themed on “conversation”.

East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust venues is hosting a range of exciting events until Sunday, November 24, with acclaimed authors reading from their works and sharing their inspirations.

Best-selling author Mary Paulson-Ellis will be talking about her much-anticipated historical mystery ‘The Inheritance of Solomon Farthing’

tonight (Wednesday, November 20 at 6.30pm in Milngavie Library. On the same day, Lennoxtown Library plays host to a ‘Family Blether’ over a cuppa and cake, with illustrator Anna Doherty.

If you want to get safer online, make sure you go along to our ‘Phishing the Net’ session in partnership with Police Scotland on the morning of Thursday, November 21 in William Patrick Library.

The same evening award-winning poet and novelist Claire Askew will talk about her work at Bishopbriggs Library and local debut author Maura McRobbie will present a Q&A at Bearsden Library.

Strathkelvin Writers Group host a local writers’ showcase on the afternoon of Friday, November 22 at Bishopbriggs Library in a free, drop-in event. To round off the week, the whole family is invited to Milngavie Library on Saturday, November 23 for a drop-in family fun day.

Highlights are the chance to interview your relatives in our green screen studio, meet local authors, learn to become a family history detective and enjoy a vintage tea party.