A talented apprentice has been recognised as one of the best in her industry at a prestigious awards ceremony in London.

Corrie Stewart (23), from Kirkintilloch, teamed up with her New College Lanarkshire colleague Martin Hannaway (25) to take second place in the Engineers of Tomorrow contest at the 18th Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2017, held at the Park Lane Hilton Hotel.

The pair were awarded in front of over 1,500 industry practitioners at the glittering awards ceremony, which was presented by television presenter Gabby Logan.

Corrie, who now works in the college which recently opened a state-of-the-art securities hub in Kirkintilloch, said: “It was an amazing experience just to attend the awards, which are such a big deal in the industry calendar.

“So to actually be awarded on stage in front of thousands of the best in the industry was just incredible – an experience I will never forget.”

The apprentices were invited to the ceremony after winning their heats at IFSEC International’s 19th annual Engineers of Tomorrow contest which took place in ExCeL London from 20-22 June, beating more than 60 young engineers.

Over the course of three days they were challenged with completing 90-minute installation challenge, identifying and fixing faults in security systems.

David Scott, Curriculum and Quality Leader in the Faculty of Engineering, said: “I am so proud of Corrie and Martin, they have done an amazing job competing to such a high standard and representing themselves, New College Lanarkshire and their employers nationally.

“This was a fantastic experience for our young apprentices to be given an opportunity to attend such a prestigious event in the Hilton Park Lane.

“Being able to compete at the highest of levels against other apprentices in Britain and then being presented with such a prestige award is phenomenal. For me personally it is what education is all about.

“Corrie and Martin will never forget this experience and will talk to their peers, employers and future students about the experiences, which will hopefully raise the profile of the apprenticeship programme here in Scotland.

“New College Lanarkshire invest a number of resources in competitions and to be awarded second in Britain is a fantastic achievement.”

For more information on the apprenticeship, visit www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk.