A driver whose car veered off the road at Lennoxtown yesterday evening (Monday) was lucky to escape serious injury.

Emergency services were called to Crow Road just after 5pm.

The vehicle, being driven by a male, had careered off the road.

Police, paramedics and the fire service were in attendance.

Police said this morning (Tuesday) they had no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the accident and only one vehicle was involved.