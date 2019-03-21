Emergency services called out to road accident at Bearsden

Emergency services were called out to a road accident at Bearsden on Wednesday night (March 20).

A car being driven by a man was in collision with a parked vehicle on Milngavie Road near Kessington Hall around 6.30pm.

25/01/16 . GLASGOW. GV�"s of ambulance. ambulance�"s , emergency service , Scottish Ambulace Service.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured as a result of the accident.

One of the lanes on Milngavie Road was closed for some time as a result of the accident and a traffic policeman directed traffic.

Motorists warned other road users on social media with one woman posting around 7pm: “Avoid Milngavie Road at Sainsbury’s, a car has hit a stationary vehicle. Police and ambulance there.”