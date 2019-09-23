Emergency services called out to Bishopbriggs library amidst fears of gas leak

Emergency services were called out to Bishopbriggs library on Saturday night (September 21) amidst fears of a gas leak.

Kirkintilloch Road was closed to traffic for a period of time around 6.30pm and SGN Gas network was informed.

Engineers attended but the incident turned out not to be gas related - instead linked to a faulty electrical cable which had blown.

A SGN spokesperson said on Monday: “We were called by the emergency services to Bishopbriggs Library in Kirkintilloch Road on Saturday 21 September at around 6.30pm following reports of a possible gas leak.

“Our engineers arrived on site to carry out safety checks and found no gas readings”.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 6.33pm on Saturday, September 21 to assist emergency service partners at Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene where firefighters remained on standby.

“The incident was handed to Scottish Power and crews left the scene a short time later.”