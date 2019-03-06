WOW – it’s fizz, bang, boom for Clober Pr

Primary 7 Pupils from Clober Primary School will be mixing up some powerful concoctions in the lab next week.

Generation Science, a touring programme of science shows delivered by Edinburgh Science,is set to visit the school.

Fizz, Boom, Bang is a hands-on chemistry workshop for older pupils where they learn about pH and what happens in a chemical reaction. They work through a range of experiments to create cool, colourful chemical reactions and explore how different chemicals can make concoctions fizz, smoke and sometimes even go BANG!

Joan Davidson, Generation Science Manager said: “We are delighted to be touring this year to Clober Primary School. We will visit over 600 schools in Scotland over the spring and summer terms to show young learners the wonder of science and its real world applications. We aim to improve the provision of science education in Scottish primary schools, to bring science to life in the classroom and to educate and inspire young learners in science.”

Fizz, Boom, Bang is one of 15 amazing shows and workshops provided by Generation Science and powered by EDF Energy that are designed to make science fun, exciting, easy to understand and to help teachers cover the school science curriculum.

Head Teacher Catriona Marshall, said: “We are very excited to welcome the Generation Science tour to the school. Through a range of experiments that create spectacular results, Fizz, Boom, Bang is an excellent way of sparking curiosity in our older pupils and making chemistry fun and enjoyable.”

“We are delighted to have been included in the tour schedule.”