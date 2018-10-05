Unveiling marks official opening

Pupils, teachers, parents, councillors and invited guests joined East Dunbartonshire’s Provost Alan Brown recently to celebrate the official opening of St. Nicholas’s Primary School in Bearsden.

The new £10 million school on Duntocher Road, has been home to 370 pupils from the former St Joseph’s and St Andrew’s Primaries since August.

Provost Brown, with the help of pupils Tessa and Ewan, unveiled the plaque to officially open the building, which is the fifth new school to be built through the council’s continuing Primary School Improvement Programme.

He said: “There is already a great feeling of warmth and community spirit within this school and it is clear that the children are enjoying learning and playing in their bright and modern new surroundings. With its flexible indoor and outdoor learning spaces there is plenty to inspire their young minds.

“It was my great pleasure to officially open St. Nicholas’s Primary and I wish the Head Teacher, her staff and pupils every success in their new school.”

Charlotte Grogan, head teacher, said the new school has been well received by the pupils and the wider community.

She said: “I will never forget the sights and sounds of our first day in the new school; children arriving in their new uniform, the look on their faces as they explored their new surroundings inside and outside and the sense of excitement in the school and community.

“Building on that, we are now looking forward to a future where we can fully utilise this fantastic learning resource to ensure the best education for our children.”

The school, which also boasts performance areas, a multi-use games area and technology including interactive whiteboards and WiFi throughout, was delivered by the council’s build partner hub West Scotland.

Iain Marley, chief executive officer, said: “We are proud to have been involved in the significant investment in the council’s education estate, which has transformed the learning environments for the children of East Dunbartonshire.”

The final word at the official opening event went to pupils Ewan and Tessa who agreed.

They said: “Our new school is fantastic and making new friends has been really good. It is an upgrade from the last school, everything is much better. The playground is much bigger and I cannot wait until it is all finished.”