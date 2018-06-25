Respecting rights is Milngavie school’s golden rule

Douglas Academy has become the first East Dunbartonshire secondary school to be awarded the Unicef (UK) Gold: Rights Respecting School Award.

Unicef assessors visited the school in March and carried out a classroom visit and a walkaround as well as holding focus groups with pupils.

They felt overwhelmingly that Rights Respecting practice was evident throughout the school and that everyone’s efforts merited the Gold Award.

Frances Bestley, Unicef’s programme director for the award, said: “The young people at Douglas are strongly committed to children’s rights. They are listened to, participate fully in school life and have a strong understanding of the wider world. Relationships throughout the school are positive and there are effective systems in place to make sure all young people feel included and respected.”

Head teacher Barry Smedley said: “The whole school community has worked hard to bring an awareness of rights into everything we do. Our school charter focuses on relationships and how we are with each other. Almost all our subjects include teaching on rights. It has become embedded in everything we do.”