Readers getting up to mischief

Children in East Dunbartonshire are ready to embark on some literary mischief-making as part of this year’s Tesco Bank Summer Reading Challenge Scotland.

The challenge, which runs until August 25, is called Mischief Makers and has a Beano theme. Youngsters are invited to register at any East Dunbartonshire Library to collect their starter pack.

Dennis the Menaces and Minnie the Minxes, aged four to 12 years, are being invited to read six books over the school holidays that are borrowed from local libraries. There are also lots of great free gifts to collect as they help to find treasure in Beanotown.

As children read, they will collect stickers to add to their fold-out map, with each showing a different Beano character or an item that will help them find the treasure.

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of place, neighbourhood and corporate assets, said: “Last year more than 1,400 children in East Dunbartonshire took part, with more than 800 completing the challenge by reading six books. It’s is a great way for your child to develop a love of books as well as provide a free, fun activity during the school holidays.”

All those who complete the challenge of reading six books will be awarded a certificate, medal and Mischief Makers wristband. The challenge will be supported throughout the summer with a range of activities in all libraries.

For more details, look out for the July-September What’s On at www.edlc.co.uk/heritage-arts/whats-on or visit your local library.