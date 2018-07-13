New £10m primary school is handed over

A new £10 million primary school in Bearsden, Scotland, has been handed over by construction and infrastructure company, Morgan Sindall.

The school, designed for 450 pupils, has enabled the co-location of two former schools which were in need of modernisation.

It has been built on the site of what was St Andrew’s Primary, replacing it, and allowing pupils from the former St Joseph’s Primary, in nearby Milngavie, to be taught on the same site.

Children, staff and parents were given a chance to name the new school, opting for St Nicholas’ Primary.

It is the fifth school to be built through the Council’s Primary School Improvement Programme (PSIP), which is modernising education provision in the region.

Morgan Sindall has built four of these schools to date, including the exemplar project, Lairdsland Primary School, which has won multiple awards and now serves as the design template for subsequent schools.

St Nicholas’ Primary features one main 32,000 sq ft building, comprising 17 flexible and open classrooms, designed without doors to encourage collaboration.

It also offers landscaped outdoor learning areas, play areas and a 3G synthetic pitch. There are dedicated spaces for art, science and display throughout the school, all benefitting from the latest technology.

A 3,400 sq ft hall has been designed with a retractable screen, allowing it to be divided if necessary. There is also a small roof terrace for outdoor teaching.

During the construction process, Morgan Sindall’s site team invited pupils on tours to see how the new school was shaping up.

The project supported eight local apprentices, and students from nearby Bearsden Academy were given careers talks and work placements, with a view to encouraging them to consider construction as a career path.

Stuart Parker, Morgan Sindall’s managing director for Scotland, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to complete this important project for the council and it’s particularly gratifying to hand it over early.

“The other schools we’ve built have been universally well-received. I’m confident St Nicholas’ will be no different.”

East Dunbartonshire Council Joint Leader, Vaughan Moody, said: “The children coming to St Nicholas’ in August will be educated in a building with all modern facilities. Our thanks to Morgan Sindall for delivering the school to the council in good time.”

Joint Leader Andrew Polson, added: “When the children join together in the fantastic new building, I am sure that they will settle in quickly and grow as a school community under one roof.”