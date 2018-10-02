Mental health talk for academy pupils

Douglas Academy in Milngavie played host recently to writer and teen mental health champion Natasha Devon.

A group of S3 pupils from Douglas attended Natasha’s talk along with visiting pupils from Bearsden Academy, Boclair Academy and Turnbull High School, learning all about healthy ways to cope with stress and anxiety.

Librarians from East Dunbartonshire Council’s secondary schools organised the inter-school event as a Shelf Help project after being awarded funding and support from the Scottish Government School Library Improvement Fund and the Scottish Library and Information Council.

Shelf Help promotes teen mental health and social well-being by showing pupils – through shared reading and writing – that they are not alone. As well as the coaching from Natasha Devon, all schools have been involved in a creative writing competition, where pupils were invited to share a book which had an impact on them. The resulting booklet will be launched during Book Week Scotland in November. All school libraries are also stocked with up-to-date fiction and non-fiction on a range of mental health and social well-being topics.