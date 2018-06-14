Bonnie’s visit is school surprise

Pupils from Milngavie Primary School were treated to an interactive technology workshop on Tuesday – aided by a special visitor.

They celebrated the forthcoming Glasgow 2018 European Championships with a team from Atos, the firm behind the technology used for the timing, scoring and results at the new multi-sport event.

Pupils were told more about STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – before receiving a surprise visit from Bonnie the Seal, the championships’ mascot.

They took to their bikes to see the technology in practice, before a quick tutorial from the Atos team allowed them to try the technology.

Headteacher Garry Graham said: “We are delighted Atos staff were able to take time out to visit our school and discuss their work and share in meeting Bonnie the Seal.

“Experiences like these will, hopefully, provide the catalyst for students to consider further study in STEM and even a future career in technology.

“As a school, we have an ambitious programme to support the development and delivery of STEM subjects and this is another example of putting our vision into practice.”

Starting this year, the European Championships will be staged every four years and will combine the existing championship disciplines of athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon with a new golf team event.

The first edition will be held between host cities Glasgow and Berlin from August 1-12.