Bearsden school debate team triumph at Holyrood

MSP Ross Greer has praised his former school after its debating team won awards at Holyrood.

The former Bearsden Academy pupil and now Green MSP for the West of Scotland congratulated the team on a series of debating successes at the Scottish Parliament.

This included winning the Scottish national final of the Debating Matters competition at the Scottish Parliament, where former DM competitor Ross chaired the judging panel.

Bearsden debater Michael Dunn also secured second place in the St Andrew’s Day debate held in the chamber of the parliament and chaired by Deputy Presiding Officer Christine Grahame MSP.

In the Debating Matters national final, the Bearsden team, which included Michael, Archie Morton, Eve Cameron and Jonathan Smith, were successful in their opposition to the motion that ‘Humanity should fear advances in artificial intelligence’.

Ross lodged a parliamentary motion to congratulate the Debating Matters winners.

Shortly afterwards, Michael was back again in the Holyrood Chamber in one of four pairings in the St Andrew’s Day Debating competition, organised by ESU Scotland. Michael formed a team with a pupil from Merchison Castle School in Edinburgh and the partnership were judged runners up.

Ross said: “I’ve seen the incredible quality of debate from the young people and their recent successes have cemented Bearsden Academy’s reputation as one of the strongest debating schools in Scotland. Congratulations to all and especially to Michael for his second national success in a few months.

“Public speaking is an essential skill in adult life and it’s something Bearsden has a long and proud history of equipping its young people.

“After taking part over the years as a competitor, chair, judge and now host, it is a privilege to support schools debating and public speaking in Scotland. To see my former school win the DM national final six years after my own team did the same was a brilliant bonus!”