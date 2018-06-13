Bearsden Academy wins eco-challenge

Young engineers at Bearsden Academy have scooped top prize in a national eco-challenge competition.

S2 pupils were successful in creating a sustainable sports venue for the future in the Go4SET contest, designed to encourage more children in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).

The Academy team was one of 150 Scottish schools and 900 pupils taking part in the 10-week challenge to design and create a model of a new sports venue.

Participants were asked to think about what materials to use, what the rooms would look like and how guests would move around, while considering energy use and the impact on the environment and making the facility sustainable.

They worked with an industry mentor to solve real-world STEM-based problems on anything from environmental issues to finance and technology.

The pupils collected their prize at Glasgow City Chambers. Academy teacher April Caldwell, who led the project, said: “We’re delighted with the team’s fantastic achievement at bringing the create sport project to life. Go4SET is a fantastic competition and helps raise awareness of the exciting careers children can have in STEM-based fields.”

Helen Anderson, Scotland director for competition-organisers EDT, said: “Go4SET encourages young pupils of today to be the engineers and scientists of tomorrow.

“It also helps them develop skills in team working, communication, report writing and problems solving – all essential skills in today’s world of work.”

Steven Don, head of local authority contracts Scotland for Viridor, the main sponsor, said: “As Scotland’s leading recycling, renewable energy and sustainable waste partner working with 96 per cent of local authorities, we are keen to encourage young people to get involved in energy management.

“We are delighted to support the Go4SET programme across Scotland, challenging young people to think about their environment and the future. Like Viridor, these young people are committed to their environment and conscious of how they utilise resources.”

With predicted industry shortages of around 87,000 positions per year in STEM careers across the UK, Go4SET is seen as an effective way to make STEM attractive and accessible to the next generation of scientists and engineers.