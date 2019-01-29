East Dunbartonshire Rangers FC football fan is on the run for MS research

A Rangers fan and avid runner will run an incredible five ultra-marathons in five days en route to an away match at Aberdeen to raise cash for charity.

David Smith has been a Rangers fan since he was a boy and will donate funds raised to MS Society Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

The 149-mile run starts on Saturday, February 2, and finishes on Wednesday, February 6, ahead of his club’s crunch-match against fellow title-contenders at Pittodrie.

David’s wife, Jennie, was diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS in 2008.

While many people would find the challenge of running consecutive ultramarathons daunting, David is looking forward to the task.

David, from Kirkintilloch said: “I run to clear my head and be on my own so setting these kinds of challenges is something I really enjoy.

“To be honest, training is the hardest part. Fifteen miles on a winter evening after finishing work isn’t always easy but it’s absolutely worth it.

“I just hope to raise as much money as possible for some great causes that do fantastic work in Scotland.”

It is not David’s first major challenge for a good cause. Earlier this year he ran 20 marathons to Rangers matches throughout the season – also for MS Society Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “We just want to say a huge thank you to David for his continued support in this, quite literally, breath-taking challenge.

“More than 11,000 of us live with MS in Scotland and contributions like David’s not only provide funding for important research and support but also raise awareness of the condition.”

Rangers Charity Foundation director Connal Cochrane said: “David has been an incredible supporter of ours for some time. This is going to be a really tough running challenge – even by David’s standards!

“The foundation exists to act as a force for good on behalf of the Rangers Family and every penny raised for us will go a long way in supporting people.”