East Dunbartonshire petrol station is torched twice

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information after two blazes at a petrol station within the space of a few days.

Both fires are believed to have been started deliberately.

In the latest incident, crews were sent to the BP garage on Stockiemuir Road, Bearsden at 3.30am on Friday.

Around 15 firefighters tackled the blaze which was under control by the time crews left at 5.45am.

In the earlier incident, crews rushed to the scene around noon on Tuesday, October 30.

No one was hurt in either blaze, but the building has been extensively damaged as a result.

After the first fire, Constable Craig Paterson from Kirkintilloch CID said: “This was a dangerous and reckless incident and thankfully emergency services were able to attend to the fire quickly to stop it spreading to the petrol pumps area.

“From enquiries carried out so far it appears that several vehicles passed by the scene around the time of the incident, and the suspect will have been in full view at the rear of the building”.

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson has condemned the assault on the local petrol station.

She said: “This will have shocked local residents and could well have been far worse had emergency services not arrived when they did.

“I strongly encourage anyone with information about who started this senseless fire to contact Police Scotland on 101.”