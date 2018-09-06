East Dunbartonshire overspends £800,000 on health and social care

Health and social care spending in East Dunbartonshire is currently showing an overspend of more than £800,000.

The latest report from the East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership showed the extra expenditure was largely driven by the demand for services from the oldest and youngest residents, in the form of social work for older people and children’s services.

With regard to older people, the cost was largely driven by the need for agency staff, but reduced demand for supported accommodation helped to offset this.

The partnership is working to reduce its reliance on agencies and filling vacancies.

The £361,000 overspend on children’s services is attributed to several new initiatives which support vulnerable children.

These include the Functional Family Therapy service, Parenting Capacity Assessments and other work designed to help children remain in the community instead of needing other accommodation.

The partnership also reported an underspend in oral health of £540,000.

This is connected to multiple vacant positions in the service.

The possibility of purchasing additional equipment is also being looked into.

Neil McGrory , Local Democracy Reporting Service