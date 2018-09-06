East Dunbartonshire MP: Airport must listen

Glasgow Airport is to re-run the consultation on proposed flight path changes which would affect areas of Bearsden after protests from hundreds of local people.

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson this week urged airport bosses to take on board residents’ concerns about the handling of the previous consultation process earlier this year.

According to the local MP, it is envisaged the next consultation will launch in late 2019 and should the changes be accepted, the earliest point at which flight path changes would take effect would be 2021.

Glasgow Airport’s initial Airspace Changes Consultation on potential flight path changes ran from January 15 to April 13, 2018. The changes would mean flight paths diverging sooner after take-off, which would see planes flying over areas like Kessington and Killermont for the first time.

However, following new guidance from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which came into effect in January this year, airport officials were informed that a new consultation would have to take place.

Jo said: “The proposed flight path changes from Glasgow Airport could have a major impact on the lives of many residents, and it was deeply disappointing that the previous consultation process was so poorly run.

“Some Bearsden residents were not told about the consultation, and even among those who attended the drop-in sessions, many found the explanatory documents very difficult to understand.

“Even a chartered engineer, with 18 years of experience in the aerospace industry, found them confusing.

“It is therefore a relief that Glasgow Airport will be re-running the consultation process.

“I will be meeting with Airport officials in the coming months to ensure that everything is being done to take on board residents’ concerns about the handling of the previous consultation, and to make sure that the second consultation process is an improvement on the last.”