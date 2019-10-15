East Dunbartonshire gets ready for annual Thomas Muir Festival

People of all ages are ready to celebrate Scotland’s ‘Father of Democracy’ as part of the 2019 Thomas Muir Festival.

A range of events are taking place. Muir was persecuted and eventually banished in 1793 for his work to champion reform, freedom of speech and voting rights for all.

His strong links to East Dunbartonshire are marked by the Friends of Thomas Muir, who organise a festival in his memory, supported by the council, local businesses and the community.

It starts on Tuesday, October 22, with the annual Thomas Muir Symposium at St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch, from 12.45-4.30pm on the theme ‘Commemorating Thomas Muir: Past, Present and Future’. Participants will include representatives of Scotland’s academic community, secondary school pupils, local history societies and there will also be musical performances. The event is free, to book e-mail dwmmartindon@live.co.uk.

On Thursday, October 31, the inaugural University of Glasgow Thomas Muir Lecture on Democracy and Civil Society will be given by Sir Tom Devine at the Kelvin Hall.

For more, visit www.thom asmuir.co.uk