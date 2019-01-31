East Dunbartonshire firm’s fears over Brexit

The managing director of a local firm has expressed her concerns to local MP Jo Swinson over Brexit.

The MP visited Scottoiler a manufacturer of motorbike chain lube systems, for a tour and to meet the team. Its managing director Fiona Scott Thomson has grown the business into a worldwide brand.

Her father, Fraser Scott, invented continuous chain lubrication in the 1970s, and with his advances and her loyal customers, the business has flourished.

They now export 49% of all sales to the European Union, which makes up 80% of their export sales.

Scottoiler’s mission is to explore the technical aspects of motorcycling, and explain the issues affecting modern motorcycle chains, the process of chain wear, and the benefits of automatic chain lubrication.

Jo said: “It was great to meet Fiona and the team at Scottoiler - their passion for motorbikes is infectious.

“I enjoyed my visit, which highlighted how important exporting to Europe is to the business.

“This is just another example of how damaging Brexit will be to UK business.”

Fiona said: “I enjoyed meeting Jo. Her positive outlook shows a strong personality.

“German exports are vital to our business, so being able to trade easily with Europe is important to me.

Because of this, I believe that the Brexit question should be returned to the people.

“I believe that there should be a People’s Vote.”