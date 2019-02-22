East Dunbartonshire family accept top honour for royal navy hero

East Dunbartonshire has honoured a heroic seaman – 70 years after he paid the ultimate sacrifice on active duty with the Royal Navy.

The proud Bearsden family of Leading Seaman William Moir received the Elizabeth Cross and Memorial Scroll at an emotional ceremony at council HQ.

Kathleen Pollock accepted the honour in recognition of her father’s service and heroism from East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

Leading Seaman William Moir was killed in action on April 20, 1949, on HMS Consort, fighting Communist forces along the River Yangtze.

He was just 28 years old but had already served 13 years in the Royal Navy, with distinction.

Kathleen said: “I was only three when my dad died but his memory has always been kept very much alive in the family.

“I am incredibly proud of his Naval career and was honoured to accept the Elizabeth Cross, Memorial Scroll and Malaya Clasp today while once again honouring and remembering what he and so many others sacrificed for this country.”

During his time in the Royal Navy, LS Moir served on HMS Royal Oak and during World II, from 1941 to 1945, he served on HMS Cardiff travelling to Gibraltar and Malta. During his short time with the Royal Navy he was highly decorated.

Provost Brown said: “It was an honour and privilege to meet the family of Leading Seaman Moir and to learn about his life and service.

“For his war service, he received the 1939-45 Star, the Atlantic Star, the Africa Star and the War Medal, accepting these just two months before his death.

“In July 1951, his widow, Janet, was presented with the Naval General Service Medal with Yangtze Clasp and it is my humble duty to add the Elizabeth Cross and Memorial Scroll to that remarkable list of honours. Kathleen and her family can be justly proud of the legacy he leaves behind.”

The Provost also presented Kathleen with the Malaya Clasp, awarded to her father for his service in Malaya fighting guerrilla forces, which continued between 1948 and 1960.

Major Pete Curtis MBE, Royal Marines, who works within the Royal Navy HQ for Scotland, represented the Naval Service at the ceremony.

He said: “It was a privilege to have organised today’s event and to be here in person to witness Kathleen being presented with the Elizabeth Cross.

“Everyone in the current Royal Navy and Royal Marines very much respect and salute our forebears recognising the exceptional work they did serving this country, often, as with William in this case, in the most extreme of conditions and demanding circumstances.”