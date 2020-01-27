East Dunbartonshire Council seeks your views on public transport

How do you travel in East Dunbartonshire and how can opportunities for sustainable transport be improved?

These are some of the questions powering a new East Dunbartonshire Travel Survey, which is available online - www.researchresource.co.uk/eastduntravel.html - until Sunday 16 February 2020.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, Research Resource will also be carrying out on-street surveys during the week beginning Monday 10 February in Kirkintilloch, Milngavie, Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Lennoxtown, Auchinairn, Hillhead, Harestanes and Twechar.

The survey - one of the actions in the draft Local Transport Strategy 2020-2025 - aims to compile a picture of local travel behaviours which will provide the basis for long-term regular data collection - helping the Council to understand evolving travel behaviours and shape plans for the future.

Your views could help to boost sustainable transport, and levels of walking and cycling locally.

Funding has been provided through the Smarter Choices, Smarter Places programme.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said, “The survey will be gathering views on how people travel to, from and within East Dunbartonshire to help us deliver the new Local Transport Strategy.

“Views will be sought on a range of issues - from private cars and public transport to walking and cycling - by Research Resource, who will be out and about in local communities.

“You can also have your say online - helping to inform potential future actions on public transport, walking and cycling.”

The aim is that ‘Travel Survey Week’ will be carried on in future years to help deliver ongoing monitoring - with direct benefits to the Council and future transport strategies for East Dunbartonshire.

Consultation took place on the draft Local Transport Strategy 2020-2025, between September and November 2019. For more information, visit www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/local-transport-strategy