East Dunbartonshire Council Early Learning and Childcare Centres now open during school holidays

From April this year a number of Early Learning & Childcare Centres in East Dunbartonshire will now be open on school holidays.

The council said families will be given the opportunity to pay for additional sessions.

This is being introduced as part of the local authority’s phased preparations for the national expansion in early learning and childcare by August 2020.

The centres are: Baljaffray; Castlehill; Cleddans; Clober; Colquhoun Park; Gartconner; Holy Family; Lenzie Meadow, Meadowburn and Milngavie.

Parents requiring holiday places can obtain application forms from their chosen centre.