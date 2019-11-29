Drymen Road at Bearsden to close for six weeks for Scottish Water works

Drymen Road at Bearsden is to close for six weeks as Scottish Water carries out work in the area.

The company is upgrading the sewer network. Work is expected to start on Thursday, January 9.

Residents are being informed by letter from the company.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: We are taking care of the waste water services by upgrading the sewer network to help protect the network.

“Roadworks will include the closure of Drymen Road between its junctions with Station Road to West Chapelton Avenue.

“Access will be maintained to local businesses and Ellergreen Road.”