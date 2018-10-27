Driver slashed as he got out of his car in Bearsden street

A man was slashed as he got out of his car in a Bearsden street earlier this week.

Detectives are appealing for information after the 30 year-old man was seriously assaulted on Tuesday, October 23.

The victim got out his car in Reid Avenue, Bearsden around 9am when he was approached by a man who had just left a black car.

He then seriously assaulted the 30 year-old.

Emergency services were called and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for lacerations. He has since been released from hospital.

The suspect is described as white, aged 30 years and of medium build with short-dark scruffy hair and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

He was driving a black Citroen DS5 with the registration number KU63 AUH. That vehicle was found burnt out in Beeches Road, Duntocher, 15 minutes after the serious assault took place.

Detective Constable Stephen Cooke of Kirkintilloch Police Office is appealing for information. He said: “Detectives are currently working to establish the motive for this attack and trace the man responsible.

“The vehicle involved (KU63 AUH) was stolen from the Maryhill area on 28th August 2018 and I would appeal to anyone who has seen the Citroen DS5 bearing that registration number from when it was stolen back in August until Tuesday morning, when the attack took place.

“At this time I would urge any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with any information that may assist our investigation to contact Kirkintilloch Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 0774 of 23rd October.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”