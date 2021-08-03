Driver charged after lorry collides with rail bridge at Milngavie
The A81 Glasgow Road in Milngavie was closed for several hours on Monday after a lorry collided with the railway bridge.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:43 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:51 pm
East Dunbartonshire police were alerted about the accident around 11.30am. The road was closed at Burnbrae roundabout and its junction with Auchenhowie Road while investigations were carried out.
A diversion through Glasgow Road and Main Street was put in place.
No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the accident. A specialist recovery unit attended and the road reopened around 2pm.
A police spokesperson said one male driver has been charged with a road traffic offence.