Driver charged after lorry collides with rail bridge at Milngavie

Lorry stuck under rail bridge at Milngavie

East Dunbartonshire police were alerted about the accident around 11.30am. The road was closed at Burnbrae roundabout and its junction with Auchenhowie Road while investigations were carried out.

A diversion through Glasgow Road and Main Street was put in place.

No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the accident. A specialist recovery unit attended and the road reopened around 2pm.