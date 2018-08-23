Douglas Academy really is top of class

There have been smiles all round at Douglas Academy as pupils attained the best SQA exam results in the school’s history.

Now the top performing school in East Dunbartonshire, Douglas Academy saw 52 per cent of its pupils attain five or more highers – a 19 per cent increase on the year before.

Eighty-seven per cent of S5 pupils attained at least one higher and 74 per cent received at least three or more highers, an increase of 15 per cent compared to the academic year 2016/2017.

There was also an increase in achievement for pupils sitting exams in S4.

Convener of Education, Councillor Jim Goodall went along to visit pupils and teachers at Douglas Academy to congratulate them on their success.

He said: “These results reflect the extremely hard work and commitment of both pupils and teachers at Douglas Academy.

“Everyone at the school is understandably very proud of these exceptional exam results.

“Parental support and encouragement will have also played a large part in seeing so many young people achieve these qualifications, so my congratulations is extended to the school community as a whole.”

He added: “These exams results will open doors into further education or places of work for many Douglas Academy pupils who have now left and are embarking on the next stage of their lives.

“I would like to wish them all the very best for the future.”

Head teacher Barry Smedley said: “We are incredibly proud of our young people and are delighted with their achievements in SQA examinations this year.

“They are all exceptional individuals and their performance is a reflection of the hard work and commitment they displayed throughout the year.

Fully supported by their parents, and our outstanding teachers and school support staff, they have achieved results which will be amongst the best in the country.

“Combined with the many extracurricular opportunities offered within Douglas Academy, such success in examinations will ensure that our young people are well prepared for their future learning, life and work.”

East Dunbartonshire’s eight secondary schools show sustained achievement across the year groups. The numbers of pupils gaining National 5 Highers and Advanced Highers have been holding steady or increasing since 2017.