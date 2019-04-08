Dog walkers are warned to take care

Local dog walkers in Bearsden and Milngavie are being warned to be extra vigilant, particularly in Drumclog Moor, near to Mugdock Country Park location.

A resident out walking his dog last week came across a substantial number of discarded razor blades, and while he picked up what he could at the time, there is no guarantee that there are not more lying around.

The concerned individual reported his find to the Milngavie and Bearsden Community Facebook page to alert fellow pet owners to his discovery.

He posted: “Someone has scattered razor blades in Drumclog moor beside Mugdock Road.

“Cleared as many as I could find. Be cautious when walking dogs as there still might be some about.”

Since then the post has been shared widely and received many comments on theories behind the find.

Police Scotland told us: “We have not received any official reports or complaints about this issue, but are aware of it locally.”

A spokesperson the the Scottish SPCA said: “Dog walkers should always be on the lookout for any foreign objects when exercising their pets out of doors, and, as long as it is safe to do so, should pick up anything which could be a hazard and dispose of it safely.”