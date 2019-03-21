Disused Scottish Water property at Bishopbriggs goes for twice the asking price

A property which formed part of a former Scottish Water site at Bishopbriggs has gone under the hammer at auction for twice its guide price.

The redundant Buchley pumping station at Balmuildy Road sold for £108,000 to a private bidder at the auction in Edinburgh in February.

SVA Property Auctions said it was one of the highlights of nine Scottish Water property sales, which in total raised more than £230,000.

A spokesperson added: “The redundant pumping station sold for twice as much as we had pegged the guide price.”

According to the SVA website, the property was built in the 1950s and the site comprises 0.45 acres.

It lies within a small complex of cottages adjoining Buchley Farm, two miles to the north west of Bishopbriggs. The cottages were originally used in connection with the water works, and most are now privately owned.

Inside the property there is a large machinery hall which has glazed roof lights and access doors at either end, various smaller rooms which were used as offices and storage and another large room under the flat roof to the rear. There is also a basement level.

SVA Property described it as a development opportunity and “an interesting site which may provide opportunity for residential or storage use, subject to gaining any necessary planning consents”.

SVA’s next property sale is on Wednesday, May 1 at 2pm at The Trades Hall of Glasgow.