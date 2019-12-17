Distressed deer rescued after becoming trapped in Lenzie football net

A distressed deer trapped in a football net at Lenzie had to be freed by animal welfare officers.

The Scottish SPCA was called out to the pitch at Boghead Road on Friday, December 6.

They found the poor animal entangled and trapped in the net.

Thankfully, welfare officers were able to release the deer unharmed.

A statement from Scottish SPCA said: “We have a festive feel-good story featuring one of Rudolph’s friends.

“Our officers were alerted to this deer caught in a football net in Kirkintilloch.

“It was a long process to untangle it but with patience and a steady hand, the deer was released unharmed and relieved to be free.”

The charity said the plight of the deer was reported to them on 6th December and rescued the same day.

“Remember, if you find any animal in distress please call us on 03000 999 999.”