There will be disruption for motorists at a busy Kirkintilloch road for five days from Monday, August 27.

Look out for temporary four-way lights with pedestrian crossing on New Lairdsland Road in Kirkintilloch, between Catherine Street and Rochdale Place car park from Monday until Friday, August 31.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, the lights will be in use from 9.15am-3.30pm each day during works to the existing lights.