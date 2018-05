Motorists can expect delays at Lenzie for 10 days next week because of roadworks.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Gallowhill Road, Lenzie from 9.30am on Monday May 14, to allow Scottish Power to upgrade their apparatus.

Four-way lights at Parkburn Avenue and Elm Avenue will be manually controlled between 7am-7pm.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, delays are expected.