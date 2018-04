Motorists are warned of a week of delays starting tomorrow (Wednesday, April 4) as work is carried out at a new housing development at Torrance.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on B822 Campsie Road at the former West Carlston Garden Centre.

The lights will be in operation from 9.30am on Wed April 4 for one week, to allow for the installation of a water connection to the new development.

Motorists should expect delays, says East Dunbartonshire Council.