There will be disruption and delays for motorists at Milton of Campsie tomorrow (Tuesday, February 26).

There will be temporary three-way lights on Campsie Road, Milton of Campsie at its junction with Fells View from 9.30am- 3.30pm tomorrow (Tues) during work to repair the road surface.

East Dunbartonshire Council said the lights will be manually controlled at all times but motorist should expect delays.