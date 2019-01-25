Dedicated East Dunbartonshire teachers receive recognition

Four dedicated teachers from primary schools in Kirkintilloch have been formally recognised for their contribution to education in East Dunbartonshire.

Katie Adams (Oxgang Primary School), Chris Nicol (Gartconner Primary), Graham Bowman (Hillhead Primary School) and Amanda Hudson (Harestanes Primary School) recently received their award of Professional Recognition in ‘Leadership of Numeracy’ from the General Teaching Council for Scotland.

Convener of Education, Councillor Jim Goodall said: “This is a great achievement for this team of teachers who have worked very hard to receive this award of professional recognition.

“Together they have engaged in professional learning and action research to support developments to numeracy and mathematics within Kirkintilloch primary schools. As a result there has been significant improvements in pupil attainment.”

He added: “The team will now support the roll out of this improvement model across East Dunbartonshire and I very much look forward to seeing the benefits this will bring pupils in all our primary schools.”