Debut album from Eriska

An award-winning folk band which includes talented former pupils of three East Dunbartonshire schools is making a name for itself.

Six-piece group Eriska” performed recently as part of the Gala Concert for The European Championships at George Square in Glasgow, live streamed to Berlin.

The talented musicians came to the fore after receiving a “Highly commended” award at last year’s renowned Celtic Connections festival.

This led to a performance on STV Glasgow Live at Five show and airplay on RTE Radio Ireland.

The band, who include former Douglas Academy pupil Julian Pombo (bass) from Milngavie, Aileen Sweeney, Turnbull High (accordion) from Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch High (drums) Gavin Paterson, have performed at Mull of Kintyre and Bute festivals as well as at the 02 ABC Glasgow.

Aileen said: “The band’s line up includes members from the traditional music, jazz, and classical courses at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland”.

Eriska says its combines rock, jazz and folk styles to create a unique sound using traditional tunes and band members’ original compositions.

Its musicians are from Argentina, Italy and the USA as well as Scotland, who blend many musical traditions together to make a fresh kind of Scottish music.

The band is set to launch its new album “At the Wrong Gig” on Saturday, September 22 at The Flying Duck in Glasgow.