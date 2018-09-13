Deacon Blue’s Jim to belt it out for charity at Milton of Campsie

Deacon Blue keyboard player, Jim Prime, is taking to the stage in Milton of Campsie Parish Church as part of what is gearing up to be a fantastic musical night to raise funds for breast cancer research.

He’ll be joining local singer/songwriter, Jill Brown, for Belt it out for Breast Cancer, on Saturday, September 29. The pair will do some covers as well as a song from their forthcoming album.

Gospel jazz singer, Unoma Okudo, is also taking part. The event will a give a mix of amateur performers the chance to show off their talents too, including some young people.

Jill, who is organising the event, said: “My Mum was treated successfully for breast cancer and was keen to do something to help others with a similar diagnosis, hence the event.

“We hope people will turn out to support a very worthwhile cause and have an entertaining evening”.

Although best known as the keyboard player for Deacon Blue, which was formed in Glasgow in 1985 by Ricky Ross, Jim also lectures at the University of the West of Scotland. He played a big part in the setting up of its Commercial Music course, which is now in its 11th year and has 250 students.

Tickets for the Milton of Campsie fundraiser are priced £5 and all funds will go to Breast Cancer UK.

If you would like to attend what should be a great night of music, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/jillbrownmedia/190971 to buy tickets online or text 07786 927203.