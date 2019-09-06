Yobs nick till and £200 from Londis in Milngavie

Police in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a store in Milngavie was robbed yesterday (Thursday, September 5).

The incident happened at the branch within the Londis store on Craigash Road and was reported around 3.35pm by staff.

The Herald spoke to store owner Anita Lindsay who has run the shop and sub post office for 19 years along with her husband Hugh.

She told us: “Thankfully nobody was injured in what was a very scary incident for the staff who were working.

“Two men entered the store and managed to steal the till by ripping it off the counter which had approximately £200 in cash in it. It’s the first time in 19 years that anything like this has happened, but luckily all the staff are trained in how to deal with incidents like this.

“We’ve no idea if they were intent on getting into the Post Office or not.

“We are very grateful to the police who dealt with our call for help immediately.”

A police spokesman said: “The men were seen leaving in a silver Honda Civic. They then transferred into a silver Vauxhall Astra at College Gate in Bearsden.”

Both men are white and around 5ft 8-10in tall. The first man was wearing brown and white trainers, a dark coloured tracksuit, a blue Russian style hat, grey gloves and a scarf covering his face.

The second man was wearing a blue long-sleeved Puma zip-up top, dark hat, grey and blue trainers and yellow workman’s gloves.

Detective Sergeant Colin Kilgour, of Govan CID, said: “We would like to speak to a woman who was in the Post Office with her son at the time of the incident. We are also appealing for anyone who saw the men involved before or after the robbery, for anyone who noticed either car in the area, or anyone who saw anything that they thought was suspicious in the area.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 2295 of 5 September 2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”