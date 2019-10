Police have put out a warning to car owners after “a worrying trend” of vehicle thefts in East Dunbartonshire.

East Dunbartonshire police have tweeted: “Worrying trend of car thefts in East Dun. Same method used. If you leave your car keys in plain sight you are making your home a target to break in and steal your vehicle.

“Take a walk around your home, look in your windows, see if there is anything on offer.”