Woman arrested by police for alleged sectarian abuse aimed at Bishopbriggs resident
A woman has been arrested for alleged sectarian abuse in Bishopbriggs.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:14 am
Updated
Friday, 21st May 2021, 1:34 pm
The 57-year-old was charged by officers at her home after they investigated a report of disorderly behaviour towards a resident on Tuesday, May 18.
No further details have been provided on the incident.
East Dunbartonshire police said in a statement: "A 57-year-old female was arrested at her home address after an investigation by local officers into alleged sectarian abuse and disorderly behaviour.
"This was aimed at the resident of a Bishopbriggs address on Tuesday 18th May 2021.”
