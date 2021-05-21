Woman arrested by police for alleged sectarian abuse aimed at Bishopbriggs resident

The 57-year-old was charged by officers at her home after they investigated a report of disorderly behaviour towards a resident on Tuesday, May 18.

No further details have been provided on the incident.

East Dunbartonshire police said in a statement: "A 57-year-old female was arrested at her home address after an investigation by local officers into alleged sectarian abuse and disorderly behaviour.

"This was aimed at the resident of a Bishopbriggs address on Tuesday 18th May 2021.”