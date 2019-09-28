Warning to East Dunbartonshire nurseries over thieves

Police are urging the owners of small businesses and children’s nurseries in the area to be vigilant following a number of targeted thefts from premises.

Over the last six weeks there has been a ‘noticeable rise’ in shops and children’s nurseries being specifically targeted for float money, often left in tills or cash boxes.

Greater Glasgow Detective Inspector Kevin Gilmour said: “Tackling theft remains a priority for officers but it is vital we have the support of business owners to do this.

“We have seen a number of thefts recently where criminals have been targeting small business who leave money in their tills overnight so we are urging small business owners to take some simple precautions, such as ensuring that no money, no matter the amount, is left in tills overnight. We would also advise leaving till drawers open so that would-be thieves see there is no money and putting a sign in the window, in plain view saying that cash is not left on the premises overnight.”