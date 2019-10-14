Warning after thieves target East Dunbartonshire hair salons in daylight robberies

Thieves have been snatching mobile phones and cash in daylight robberies from hair salons in East Dunbartonshire.

Police are warning local businesses to be vigilant of the thieves who are believed to be part of a gang operating across central Scotland.

Hairdressers in particular been targeted, with warning from shops in Torrance, Bearsden and Kirkintilloch across social media.

One shop owner in Bearsden posted on a community facebook page On Saturday: “Two young guys went into the hairdressers next door to me asking for an address.

“As all the staff were busy with customers there was no one behind the counter. The guys stood at the counter with a piece of paper pretending they were writing down the address..

“However, what they were actually doing was pocketing a mobile phone which had been left behind the counter by a member of staff.

“The theft has been reported to the police. Apparently they had attempted to steal from three different shops within half an hour.

“I would advise all local shops to be vigilant as they will probably try it again.”

Police said on Monday their enquiries were continuing.

The thieves have been described as in their 20s/30s and of Asian descent.